Rita Gail (Stansberry) Hearn, age 67 of Collins Ferry Road, Morgantown, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born February 3, 1953 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Theodore Robert and Frances Louise (Stevens) Stansberry. She is survived by her loving husband, William E. “Bill” Hearn; five children, Shelby Everhart of Winchester, VA, Kristie Puffenbarger of Waynesboro, VA, Robby and Michelle Murray of Morgantown, Joy and Josh Riley of Morgantown and Adrianna and Brenda Panik-Hearn of Yonker, NY; thirteen grandchildren, Erica Montoya, Anjelica Montoya, Alicia Montoya, Tiffany Snyder, Kimberly Spencer, Daniel Spencer, Ray Spencer, Alyssa Spencer, April Spencer, Jessica Murray, Bentley Murray, Lillie Murray, and Madison Riley; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sherry Stansberry of Bridgeport, WV and Vickie Stansberry and spouse, Marlene of CA; also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by one grandson, Timothy Compton and two sisters, Rebecca Lynn and Bobbie Palmer. Rita graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1971. She worked as a contract close out coordinator for the Dept. of Energy for the past 37 years and retired in February 2020. She was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church. Rita enjoyed her family, crafting, day trips with her family and enjoyed reading her Bible. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Saturday, July 25th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Sunday. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 with Pastor Thomas P. Horne officiating. Interment will follow at the Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to the Hebron Baptist Church 333 Glady Creek Road, Fairmont, WV 26554. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

