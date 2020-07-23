Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Forecast | Last Call for Much Needed Rain

Showers and storms kicking up again for this evening
Showers and storms kicking up again for this evening(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A few strong storms kicked off our morning in parts of the state but since that time, on and off rain has been been the main feature. With a blanket of cloud cover, our storm chances seem fairly low but any storm we do have may feature a nice soaking rain. Flood-prone areas should be monitored with any excessive rain. Temperatures tonight falling into the upper 60s for most areas overnight with light rain showers at times into the morning. Patchy fog is also possible.

Friday: Our passing cold front looks like it wants to stall out South giving another chance for rain for regions South of US-33 and East of I-79. An isolated storm may spring up as well so again, the threat of flooding remains with any excessive rain. High: 86

Saturday: NCWV will be returned to mostly sunny skies once morning clouds and any rogue shower passes through. The heat begins to build once again but it will take a bit for the humidity to catch up. Keeping a mostly dry forecast with a stray shower in mind, especially for our Eastern friends. High: 90

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry with temperatures back into the lower 90s. Enjoy the dry weather while it is here as another cold front will approach from the NW by late Monday. High: 92

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Thursday Forecast | Showers & Storms Continue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Starting off with some rain and thunderstorms before skies clear late

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 7 Day Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | Light Rain Overnight

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Severe storms have subsided leaving us with light rain and drizzle tonight. More isolated storms and scattered showers tomorrow.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Weather July 22nd 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Strong to severe storms are expected today. With damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado is possible.

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Isolated Storm Overnight - Wednesday Morning

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Calm and quiet for most of us overnight - isolated storm likely for Northern counties overnight.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11PM Forecast July 21 2020

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Another hot day for NCWV as we will have afternoon/evening storm chances with some being strong to severe.

Forecast

Monday Overnight Forecast | Muggy, Storms Again Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Earlier storms from tonight did bring down some tree branches and power lines. Quiet for overnight, some thunder rumbles possible Tuesday morning with best chances for stormy weather again in the late afternoon - evening hours.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast July 20th 2020

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT