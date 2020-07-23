Thursday Night Forecast | Welcomed Rain Tonight into Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A few strong storms kicked off our morning in parts of the state but since that time, on and off rain has been been the main feature. With a blanket of cloud cover, our storm chances seem fairly low but any storm we do have may feature a nice soaking rain. Flood-prone areas should be monitored with any excessive rain. Temperatures tonight falling into the upper 60s for most areas overnight with light rain showers at times into the morning. Patchy fog is also possible.

Friday: Our passing cold front looks like it wants to stall out South giving another chance for rain for regions South of US-33 and East of I-79. An isolated storm may spring up as well so again, the threat of flooding remains with any excessive rain. High: 86

Saturday: NCWV will be returned to mostly sunny skies once morning clouds and any rogue shower passes through. The heat begins to build once again but it will take a bit for the humidity to catch up. Keeping a mostly dry forecast with a stray shower in mind, especially for our Eastern friends. High: 90

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry with temperatures back into the lower 90s. Enjoy the dry weather while it is here as another cold front will approach from the NW by late Monday. High: 92