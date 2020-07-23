Thursday Overnight | Welcomed Rain Tonight into Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A generous soaking earlier is just what the doctor ordered for dry grounds - but there was a worry of flooding. No flood reports have been brought to our attention for tonight - but areas should be monitored even after the rain has ended. Last week, we saw a surge of water 13 hours later from runoff catching up on the Middle Fork River, which led to a few rescues. Tonight’s lows in the upper 60s, low 70s with humidity exiting along with the rain tomorrow. an isolated downpour still possible with drizzles between. Clouds slowly mix out tomorrow with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. If we do scrape 90, tomorrow it should only be for a brief period of time.

Friday: Our passing cold front looks like it wants to stall out South giving another chance for rain for regions South of US-33 and East of I-79. An isolated storm may spring up as well so again, the threat of flooding remains with any excessive rain. High: 86

Saturday: NCWV will be returned to mostly sunny skies once morning clouds and any rogue shower passes through. The heat begins to build once again but it will take a bit for the humidity to catch up. Keeping a mostly dry forecast with a stray shower in mind, especially for our Eastern friends. High: 90

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry with temperatures back into the lower 90s. Enjoy the dry weather while it is here as another cold front will approach from the NW by late Monday. High: 92