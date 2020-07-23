Twyla Jean Evans Auvil, 83, a 54-year resident of Scott Depot, went home to be with the Lord, on July 19, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare-Teays Valley Center in Hurricane, after a long illness. Twyla was born in Hambleton, Sugarlands community, Tucker County, January 9, 1937. She was the eldest of seven children of the late Mabel Irene Knotts Evans and Glennis Dale “Bus” Evans of Leadmine, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Wilford Auvil, who she married on Christmas Eve, 1957, and three of her younger brothers, Sgt. First Class, Clayton Dale Evans, Leonard Ray Evans and Denzil Earl Evans. Twyla graduated from Thomas High School in 1955. She was a Christian, and a fifty-four-year member of St. John United Methodist Church in Scott Depot. Twyla was a homemaker and played many roles to many people, but first and foremost, she was a mom, a grandmother and a wife. She touched the lives of so many people all through her life, and her talents and gifts she shared are forever remembered. She was a strong woman with kindness, patience and understanding who loved unconditionally. She is survived by her son, Troy David Auvil of Scott Depot, her daughter Lisa Auvil Meadows and her husband, Scot, of Hurricane, two grandchildren, Ryan and Kara Meadows, her sisters Loretta Joyce Evans Mills and her husband, Jim, of Springfield, and Barbara Ellen Evans Miller and her husband, Montgomery “Mont”, of Parsons, and her brother Milton Troy Evans and his wife, Eloise, of Thomas, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at the Hostetler Funeral Home Friday, July 24, 2020, from 11 am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Pastor William Brown will officiate and interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Holly Meadows.

