Webster County Memorial Hospital named 2020 Lilypad Award winner

WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County Memorial Hospital announced it has been named a 2020 Lilypad Award winner.

The award recognizes rural health clinics based on their financial and operational performance to peers, the hospital said in a news release.

According to the hospital, the awards program applies a set of five metrics to rate every rural health clinic in the nation and assigns clinic ranks. All metrics are obtained from the Dec. 2019 Medicare Cost Report data files.

The five metrics are expense, utilization, staffing, productivity and leverage.

“This award recognizes the contributions of Webster County Memorial Hospital’s Rural Health Clinic, which provides enhanced care for patients and families in the community,” said CEO Jim Parker, FACHE. “I’m proud of the wonderful staff who made this achievement possible. The patient care they deliver is truly among the best there can be.”

The hospital was ranked in the top 50 rural health clinics in the US, according to the news release.

According to the hospital, providers at the rural health clinic in Webster Springs include Josh Deaton, PA; Kim Groves, FNP; Denise Hamrick, FNP, Robert Mace, MD; Heather Meadows, FNP; Chrissy Williams, NP; and Frank Puckett, MD. Dr. Puckett serves as the Medical Director of the clinic.

The clinic is located within Webster County Memorial Hospital. It is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

