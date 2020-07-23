Advertisement

Webster County Memorial Hospital named 2020 Lilypad Award winner

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County Memorial Hospital announced it has been named a 2020 Lilypad Award winner.

The award recognizes rural health clinics based on their financial and operational performance to peers, the hospital said in a news release.

According to the hospital, the awards program applies a set of five metrics to rate every rural health clinic in the nation and assigns clinic ranks. All metrics are obtained from the Dec. 2019 Medicare Cost Report data files.

The five metrics are expense, utilization, staffing, productivity and leverage.

“This award recognizes the contributions of Webster County Memorial Hospital’s Rural Health Clinic, which provides enhanced care for patients and families in the community,” said CEO Jim Parker, FACHE. “I’m proud of the wonderful staff who made this achievement possible. The patient care they deliver is truly among the best there can be.”

The hospital was ranked in the top 50 rural health clinics in the US, according to the news release.

According to the hospital, providers at the rural health clinic in Webster Springs include Josh Deaton, PA; Kim Groves, FNP; Denise Hamrick, FNP, Robert Mace, MD; Heather Meadows, FNP; Chrissy Williams, NP; and Frank Puckett, MD. Dr. Puckett serves as the Medical Director of the clinic.

The clinic is located within Webster County Memorial Hospital. It is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

WVa gov’s encouragement short-lived on confirmed virus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JOHN RABY
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was encouraged Wednesday by what he initially thought was a recent drop in confirmed statewide cases of the coronavirus. But the cautious optimism was short-lived.

News

Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

News

Family of Black man shot 22 times by police settles lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A West Virginia city has agreed to settle an excessive force lawsuit filed by the family of a homeless Black man who was shot 22 times by police, an attorney said.

News

Crews respond to vehicle accident on I-79 South

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One person was transported to UHC after an accident on I-79 South at mile marker 125.

Latest News

WDTV

Petition to change marijuana laws in Clarksburg

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Clarksburg citizens took to Facebook to attempt to get signatures for a petition to change the penalties of marijuana possession in the city.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 16 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 16 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

The community steps in to support Tygart River swimmer

Updated: 17 hours ago
On Saturday, July 18 a man, who has now been identified as 22-year-old Dalton Elliott, was struck and injured by a boat while swimming in Tygart River. The community has now stepped in to support Elliott and his family after hearing about the incident.

Breaking News

Another deceased veteran’s family files civil suit against Clarksburg VA

Updated: 17 hours ago
The family of one of the veterans who died after being injected with insulin at the Clarksburg VA has filed suit against the doctors in charge of the ward.