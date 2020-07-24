Advertisement

1 injured, flown to hospital in Harrison County motorcycle crash

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is injured after a motorcycle crash on Route 50 in Harrison County Friday.

The two-vehicle accident happened on Lodgeville Road around 3:15 p.m Friday.

The other vehicle crashed into the bike throwing the driver of the motorcycle from the vehicle.

Authorities say the injured person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to be treated.

This makes the second motorcycle crash in the area this month.

