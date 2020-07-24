Advertisement

A newly funded scholarship created in honor of FSU alumnus to help those studying occupational safety

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - In November of 2019, a graduate of Fairmont State University, Bradley Shaffer died unexpectedly and changed a family’s life as they knew it. However, despite the tragedy, the family found a way to give back to the community in honor of their loved one.

They wanted to bring life to the way he treated people.

"He always had a way of reaching out and giving others what they needed," Ellen Shaffer, Bradley's mom said. "So I just feel that it's fitting for him to be able to continue to give to others," she said.

Bradley studied occupational safety and graduated in 2018. The scholarship was recently fully funded and endowed through the help of family, friends, and the Fairmont State University Foundation.

Those interested in the scholarship must be considering or studying occupational safety.

It will provide the recipient with $500 each semester.

"He appreciated the program, and especially the people that worked within the program and was pleased to have completed," Ronnie Shaffer, Bradley's father said. "We weren't looking to build a monument, we were simply looking for a practical way to keep his memory alive," Ronnie said.

"Whether it was five dollars or a thousand, Bradley would be so honored to know that others thought enough of him to help his memory live on," Ellen said.

The parents stated that they would like for the scholarship to go to someone from Tucker County, but if not it will be offered to any student from West Virginia.

Anyone who is interested in donating money toward the scholarship still can. Although it is endowed, the extra funds will help increase the amount of the scholarship. For more information, contact the Fairmont State University Foundation.

