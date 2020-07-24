Bridgeport rising senior SS Goff verbally commits to UC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you know, you know.

Despite having one more year of high school baseball left to play, Bridgeport rising senior shortstop Ryan Goff was ready to make his college decision. He verbally committed to back-to-back Mountain East Conference champion University of Charleston on Thursday.

“It motivates me a lot to get into the gym and get stronger and faster all year round,” he said.

Goff chose the Golden Eagles over Marshall, Alderson Broaddus and other Division III offers. He called UC head coach Robbie Britt this morning with the news.

“He was ecstatic. He was super pumped to have me on board and just excited for the things to come down the road,” Ryan said.

The shortstop was a first team all-state selection in 2019 and has won two state championships with the Tribe.

