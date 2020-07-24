Advertisement

COVID-19 in WV: 103 cases confirmed bringing total to 5,653

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARELSTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 24, 2020, there have been 251,565 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,653 total cases and 103 deaths.

1,604 of these cases are active. 3,946 people have recovered.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (579/19), Boone (67/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (42/1), Cabell (243/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (111/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (80/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (152/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (273/5), Kanawha (641/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (38/1), Logan (66/0), Marion (146/4), Marshall (93/1), Mason (38/0), McDowell (13/0), Mercer (79/0), Mineral (87/2), Mingo (77/2), Monongalia (791/15), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (217/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (132/1), Raleigh (118/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (35/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (166/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (208/11), Wyoming (15/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Taylor Co. officials: anyone at the White Front over the weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials advise anyone at the White Front should self-monitor themselves for symptoms and consider COVID-19 testing.

News

Crews respond to structure fire in Wallace

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Crews are on scene working on a structure fire on Hootin Hollow Road in Wallace.

News

Taylor Co. Health Dept. reports another church-related COVID case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cynthia Hill
Taylor Co. Health Dept. reports another church-related COVID case

WDTV

Dry weather affects farming conditions in West Virginia

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Dry weather in West Virginia led to slower growth of crops.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

VOD Recordings

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito shares thoughts on coronavirus relief bill

Updated: 16 hours ago
Five News at 5:30 airs from 5:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

News

West Virginia advocates call for robust coronavirus relief package

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Local advocate groups are urging for a more robust federal relief from the next covid-19 response bill.

National

SBA Administrator Reflects on COVID-19 Relief Programs, Future for Small Businesses

Updated: 16 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Bar closure in Mon County extend

Updated: 17 hours ago
Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order extending the closure of Mon County bars.