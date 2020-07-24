Advertisement

COVID-19 in WV: 42 additional cases confirmed

(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 24, 2020, there have been 253,040 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,695 total cases and 103 deaths.

1,579 of these cases are active, and 42 cases have been added since Friday morning.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (585/19), Boone (69/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (42/1), Cabell (248/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (111/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (80/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (152/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (273/5), Kanawha (641/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (36/2), Logan (66/0), Marion (148/4), Marshall (94/1), Mason (38/0), McDowell (13/1), Mercer (79/0), Mineral (87/2), Mingo (79/2), Monongalia (797/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (217/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (94/21), Putnam (132/1), Raleigh (119/4), Randolph (201/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (37/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (209/11), Wyoming (15/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Greenbrier, Lincoln, Monroe and Upshur counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Additional report:

To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the Governor's Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard, local health departments, and community partners today provided free COVID-19 testing for residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission. 

Today’s testing resulted in 250 individuals tested in Brooke County. Please note these are considered preliminary numbers.

Testing will be held tomorrow in Brooke and Logan counties in these locations.

