Crews respond to structure fire in Wallace

Crews respond to a structure fire in Wallace.
Crews respond to a structure fire in Wallace.(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on scene working on a structure fire on Hootin Hollow Road in Wallace.

The fire was reported at 8:18 Friday morning.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

Harrison County 911 officials believe the house is vacant.

Harrison County EMS, Wallace, Shinnston, Lumberport and Worthington fire departments are on scene.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

