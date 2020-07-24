Crews respond to structure fire in Wallace

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on scene working on a structure fire on Hootin Hollow Road in Wallace.

The fire was reported at 8:18 Friday morning.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

Harrison County 911 officials believe the house is vacant.

Harrison County EMS, Wallace, Shinnston, Lumberport and Worthington fire departments are on scene.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.