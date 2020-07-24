Advertisement

Douglas barrels toward Hawaii as a Category 4 hurricane

Powerful Hurricane Douglas is barreling toward Hawaii, though wind shear is expected to weaken it some before the weekend.
Powerful Hurricane Douglas is barreling toward Hawaii, though wind shear is expected to weaken it some before the weekend.(Source: NHC)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Douglas churned into the Central Pacific as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday night, bringing the threat of severe weather to the islands this weekend.

At 11 p.m. Thursday Hawaiian time, Douglas was located about 1,110 miles east-southeast of Hilo and packing maximum sustained winds near 130 mph with higher gusts.

The powerful storm was moving west-northwest near 18 mph.

Forecasters said Douglas will be at or near hurricane strength when it nears the state.

“Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend,” the National Hurricane Center said. “There is an increasing chance that strong winds, dangerous surf, and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state beginning Saturday night or Sunday.”

Officials are urging Hawaii residents to prepare now for potential impacts from the storm.

“Take action now, get ready, and hopefully the track will change, but hope isn’t a plan,” said meteorologist John Bravender of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

“Prepare like you’ll be impacted.”

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center of the storm, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Forecasters said Douglas will follow a west-northwest track for the next few days and then turn to the west as it nears the Hawaiian Islands.

Bravender said Douglas should weaken as it moves over an area of cooler water and increasing wind shear closer to the islands.

The impacts on the state will depend on the storm’s track and how strong it is when it nears the state.

“Realistically, any part of the state could be impacted by Douglas. Even a high-end tropical storm can cause significant wind damage,” said Bravender.

Forecasters said Douglas probably reached its peak intensity Thursday night, and was expected to begin weakening starting Friday.

The first impact from the storm will be damaging surf, which could begin Saturday.

Powerful Hurricane Douglas is expected to impact the Hawaiian Island over the weekend.
Powerful Hurricane Douglas is expected to impact the Hawaiian Island over the weekend.(Source: NHC)

Copyright 2020 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

White House seeks advice of ‘torture memos’ author on powers

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and MARK SHERMAN
The Trump administration is relying on an outlier interpretation of a recent Supreme Court decision to assert broad new presidential powers as President Donald Trump prepares to sign a series of executive orders in the coming weeks.

National

Judge blocks US agents from arresting observers in Portland

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

National Politics

Joe Biden has a long to-do list if he wins the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden wants to address health care disparities, toughen gun control, overhaul policing, provide free community college, erase student loan debt, invest in green energy and improve the nation’s infrastructure. But that's just the start.

National

New CDC guidelines come down hard in favor of opening schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
New CDC guidelines come down hard in favor of opening schools.

Latest News

National

Always rocky, China-US relations appear at a turning point

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU
Four decades after the U.S. established diplomatic ties with Communist China, the relationship between the two is at a turning point.

National

Tropical Storm Hanna to reach Texas coast Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

National

China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

Updated: 6 hours ago
China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict.

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

News

Taylor Co. Health Dept. reports another church-related COVID case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cynthia Hill
Taylor Co. Health Dept. reports another church-related COVID case