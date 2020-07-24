Dry weather affects farming conditions in West Virginia

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) -

Dry weather in West Virginia led to slower growth of crops.

Lacy Davidson Ferguson, a board member of the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition, said that the season started a bit rough due to an early frost. The new problem was a lack of rain and high temperatures. This made it difficult for plants to grow. She added customers noticed the decrease in the amount of produce at farmers markets

“You typically go to a farmers market, and you would find red tomatoes, green beans, and corn. A lot of people showed up to farmers markets and they weren’t there,” Ferguson said.

However, she also added not all areas suffered.

Stephen Butler from the West Virginia Farm Bureau doesn’t anticipate the weather having much effect in Upshur County except for lighter hay.

“In the Upshur County central region, the rain that we got recently should bring us through alright. We haven’t lost much yet. The second cut of hay is going to be lighter probably due to the lack of rain,” he added.

