Friday Afternoon Forecast | A Little More Rain

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our frontal boundary has weakened and is currently stalled out around the PA/WV state lines. Dry air will gradually filter down later tonight but until then, we are dealing with a muggy feel and a few pop-up rainstorms widely scattered across the State. Light winds tonight will leave temperatures in the mid-upper 60s overnight. Weekend shaping up as featuring dry weather and sunshine for most folks.

Saturday: Drier air settling into place allowing clouds to gradually mix out throughout the morning and afternoon. Most areas should feature plentiful sunshine with temperatures warming up. Rain chances look fairly low for most areas with the exception being some of our higher terrain for anyone with camping trips in the mountains this weekend. Daytime temps in the upper 80s/low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry with temperatures reaching into the low 90s during the afternoon. The sun will be bright and strong so anyone with outdoor plans take frequent breaks in the shade and remember your SPF. Our humidity should behave enough where it doesn’t bother many.

Monday: Our next system begins to approach from the NW with clouds returning and a few showers ahead of our frontal boundary. Humidity will start to become more noticeable. High: 90

Tuesday: Cold front sweeps through the area providing an overcast, cloudy sky and scattered rain showers. Should have a few downpours mixed in there. Keeping the chance for severe weather low for now as this doesn’t look like a tightly wound system. But this is a day we will keep on our radar to for strong storm potential. High: 84

Mid and Late Week: Our last few days left of July looks to feature cooler weather and some cloud cover with sunny breaks between. After our system passes Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, an area of surface high pressure will dry us out and bring down some cooler air from the North. Should be a refreshing feel as we say farewell to one hot, Summer month.