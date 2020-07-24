Advertisement

Mother facing charges following shooting, baby in critical condition

Police say no one was injured in the shooting Tuesday night on Florida Avenue.
Police say no one was injured in the shooting Tuesday night on Florida Avenue.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Charges have been filed against a mother after a 16-month-old girl was shot, according to the Gallia County Sheriff and Gallia County Prosecutor.

It happened Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. on Double Creek Road in Crown City.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head but still breathing.

The detective says the mother of the child, Joyceann Louise Ruane, 25, of Crown City, confessed at the scene. Officials say Ruane nodded when asked if she was the shooter and then again in an interview at the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruane acknowledged she developed a plan, retrieved a gun and shot the child after an argument with the child’s father, according to officials.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin and Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren says Ruane is charged with attempted aggravated murder and a bond has been set for $2 million.

Investigators say the child is listed in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.

For more of WSAZ’s coverage on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Taylor Co. officials: anyone at the White Front over the weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials advise anyone at the White Front should self-monitor themselves for symptoms and consider COVID-19 testing.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 103 cases confirmed bringing total to 5,653

Updated: 4 hours ago
103 cases have been added to the state's total.

News

Crews respond to structure fire in Wallace

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Crews are on scene working on a structure fire on Hootin Hollow Road in Wallace.

News

Taylor Co. Health Dept. reports another church-related COVID case

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cynthia Hill
Taylor Co. Health Dept. reports another church-related COVID case

Latest News

WDTV

Dry weather affects farming conditions in West Virginia

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Dry weather in West Virginia led to slower growth of crops.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

VOD Recordings

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito shares thoughts on coronavirus relief bill

Updated: 19 hours ago
Five News at 5:30 airs from 5:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

News

West Virginia advocates call for robust coronavirus relief package

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Local advocate groups are urging for a more robust federal relief from the next covid-19 response bill.

National

SBA Administrator Reflects on COVID-19 Relief Programs, Future for Small Businesses

Updated: 19 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 20 hours ago