Mother facing charges following shooting, baby in critical condition

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Charges have been filed against a mother after a 16-month-old girl was shot, according to the Gallia County Sheriff and Gallia County Prosecutor.

It happened Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. on Double Creek Road in Crown City.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head but still breathing.

The detective says the mother of the child, Joyceann Louise Ruane, 25, of Crown City, confessed at the scene. Officials say Ruane nodded when asked if she was the shooter and then again in an interview at the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruane acknowledged she developed a plan, retrieved a gun and shot the child after an argument with the child’s father, according to officials.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin and Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren says Ruane is charged with attempted aggravated murder and a bond has been set for $2 million.

Investigators say the child is listed in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.

