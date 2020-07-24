Nutter coming into her own as leader for Liberty cheerleading
Won WDTV's Wendy's Chant for the Grant
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty senior cheerleader Kaitlin Nutter generally has a calm and shy demeanor, but as one of three seniors for Mountaineer cheer, Nutter has come out of her as a leader.
“They’ll participate in more if she says ‘let’s do this, let’s do that,‘” head coach Barb Brunetti said. “You have to have people like that.”
Nutter won WDTV’s Wendy’s Chant for the Grant in December after submitting this cheer to our contest:
She will enter her fourth season on the team under Brunetti, and aside from performing at a top level on Friday nights, Kaitlin hopes to guide the Mountaineer back to the state cheerleading tournament for the first time since 2017.
