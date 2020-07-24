RCB girls basketball rejuvenated by Shields’ positivity

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - From eight girls in the final game of the season, to nearly double that at each July practice, you can already tell the impact Robert Shields is making on RCB girls basketball.

Shields was an assistant coach last year and enters year one of the helm for the Flying Eagles. The team went 5-18 in 2020.

“It’s about changing the culture and having the girls come out and stay out,” he said. “If you get the numbers at the beginning, you want to be successful enough to have the same amount of girls at the end.”

The 6-time baseball state champion with Bridgeport took his girls outdoors to the Nutter Fort blacktop for the three week period to avoid having to wear masks indoors. He limited water breaks to make sure practices were efficient in the heat, and prides himself on coaching up instead of tearing down.

“There’s a time for a positive negative out of doing things,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to teach them...The main thing here is I want to give them some stability to know that I’m here and care and to know I’m going to do whatever it takes to make them better.”

