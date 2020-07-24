Advertisement

Taylor Co. Health Dept. reports another church-related COVID case

Taylor Co. Health Dept. reports another church-related COVID case
Taylor Co. Health Dept. reports another church-related COVID case(WHSV)
By Cynthia Hill
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department reported its 38th and 39th COVID-19 case Thursday.

The department says one of the cases is part of the recently announced church-related outbreak.

The cases brings the total church-related cases to four.

Both patients reported Thursday night are in their sixties. One is in isolation at home as of July 23 and the other is hospitalized as of July 23.

The health department says contact tracing is currently underway.

There are now 17 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County.

This amount may not be immediately reflected by state health department tallies.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDTV

Dry weather affects farming conditions in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Dry weather in West Virginia led to slower growth of crops.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

VOD Recordings

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito shares thoughts on coronavirus relief bill

Updated: 5 hours ago
Five News at 5:30 airs from 5:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

News

West Virginia advocates call for robust coronavirus relief package

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Local advocate groups are urging for a more robust federal relief from the next covid-19 response bill.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Bar closure in Mon County extend

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order extending the closure of Mon County bars.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 6 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Employee with Morgantown Municipal Court tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Morgantown Municipal Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said.