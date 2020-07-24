Taylor Co. Health Dept. reports another church-related COVID case

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department reported its 38th and 39th COVID-19 case Thursday.

The department says one of the cases is part of the recently announced church-related outbreak.

The cases brings the total church-related cases to four.

Both patients reported Thursday night are in their sixties. One is in isolation at home as of July 23 and the other is hospitalized as of July 23.

The health department says contact tracing is currently underway.

There are now 17 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County.

This amount may not be immediately reflected by state health department tallies.

