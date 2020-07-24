Taylor Co. officials: anyone at the White Front over the weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19

TAYLOR CO., W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department say anyone who was at the White Front between Friday, July 17 and Sunday, July 19 may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive employee and/or contracted employee.

In a news release, officials say “concerned individuals should self-monitor themselves for symptoms and consider COVID-19 testing /self-quarantine if they had prolonged exposure.”

Anyone wishing to be tested may call the Grafton City Hospital at 304-265-0400 to be scheduled at our drive-thru site.

Anyone with any questions may call the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department at 304-265-1288 or message their Facebook page.

