Trio of Mountaineers named Wuerffel Trophy watch list

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU junior quarterback Jarret Doege, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sam James & senior safety Sean Mahone were all named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list today.

The award is “college football’s premier community service award” and is awarded to the player that combines community service with leadership on and off the field.

Doege, James & Mahone are each team leaders of a Mountaineer accountability team and participate in various team community service activities.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.