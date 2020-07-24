Washington Post publishes story detailing VA Medical Center killer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The investigation into the murders at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center made national news as the person of interest - now known to be Reta Mays - plead guilty to seven counts of murder in mid-July.

The Washington Post published an extensive look into Reta Mays’ life on Friday.

Reta Mays plead guilty to the murder of seven veterans at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center in July. (WV Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority)

“While the story does not provide an answer to why she did this. I think it provides a glimpse into her life which does give us a kind of context, right. It helps us maybe get a little closer to understanding who this person is,” said Molly Born, one of the journalists behind the story.

Born is a freelance journalist based out of Fairmont. She teamed up with Lisa Reins, the federal agencies reporter for the Washington Post and Krisitian Thacker, a freelance photographer from Fairmont, to tell the story.

“I appreciated that [the Washington Post] wanted to connect with a reporter who was based in this area. Because I think it is important for us to tell our own stories when we can,” said Born.

She provided the coverage in Reynoldsville, the home of Mays. In her reporting, she spoke with Mays’ pastor from the Monroe Chapel United Methodist and the granddaughter of Archie Edgell - one of Mays’ victims - who lives within walking distance of Mays’ home.

“We live in an area where we are not so many degrees away from people and people’s lives are intertwined. Just the idea that Tina [Hickman] would live in the same place as Reta and walks her dogs on her land everyday. It is just - it is stunning, you know,” said Born.

Born and Reins also outline Mays’ history, including her military history, a 2014 federal case for abuse by Mount Olive Correctional Center staff where she is named, and Mays’ time at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center.

The Washington Post journalists report Mays took advantage of a lapse in the medical center’s software system that would cause issues in reporting patient’s glucose readings.

Mays is currently held at the Northern Regional Jail awaiting sentencing. She is currently facing multiple life sentences. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says his office will be seeking the maximum punishment during litigation.

As of this week, there are five civil suits filed against the VA in connection to Mays’ actions.

The full article can be read here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.