COVID-19: Doddridge Co. reports first case, 126 cases added since Friday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 25, 2020, there have been 256,780 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,821 total cases and 103 deaths.

Of these cases, 1,603 are active. 4,115 people have recovered from the virus. 126 cases have been added since Friday. Doddridge County also has its first case reported.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (589/19), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (259/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (1/0), Fayette (114/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (38/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (56/0), Hancock (79/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (156/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (275/5), Kanawha (655/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (46/2), Logan (76/0), Marion (153/4), Marshall (96/1), Mason (40/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (84/0), Mineral (93/2), Mingo (85/2), Monongalia (800/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (228/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (135/1), Raleigh (126/4), Randolph (201/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (211/10), Wyoming (15/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock, Taylor and Wetzel counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

