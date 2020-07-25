Geese take over local park

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Geese took over the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Clarksburg causing some complaints in the city.

The geese have left a mess for visitors.

City Manager Harry Faulk said the geese were creating unsanitary conditions for other visitors.

“We understand and enjoy that families can bring their children over to feed them. However, we need to provide a safe sanitary area for families to come and enjoy our pavilions,” he added.

John Cooper Superintendent of City Parks said that the overpopulation of geese started the problem. He said that when visitors feed the geese they keep returning.

“They’re feeding them breadcrumbs, and the things they’re being fed is not on their normal diet for a duck or a goose. Also, when they’re fed it affects their migratory cycle,” he added.

Cooper said, that many of the geese stay around all year instead of migrating south for the winter.

However he also said, that the city was working with the USDA to figure out what type of geese were populating the area. Then the plan was to relocate the geese to a habitat more suited for them.

Cooper was in hopes that eventually an ordinance would be passed to stop allowing visitors to feed the geese.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.