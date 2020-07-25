House Call with UHC’s Dr. Carmichael

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UHC’s Dr. Bishop Carmichael joins this week’s house call to discuss childhood obesity in West Virginia. He is a family medicine resident at UHC.

20.9 percent of the state’s youth among ages 10-17 are considered obese, which results in a ranking of 2 out of 51 for this age group. When a person has a body mass index greater than 30, they are considered obese.

Obesity is a serious concern because it may be associated with adverse mental health problems and reduced quality of life. It also can play factor in West Virginia’s leading causes of death, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer.

Dr. Carmichael chats with WDTV about how to reduce this statistic through parental guidance and healthy eating habits.

