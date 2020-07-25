Karen J. Propst Karen J. Propst, 77, of Brushy Fork Community, Bridgeport, passed away Friday morning, July 24, 2020, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Stone Coal, Barbour County, on July 6, 1943, a daughter of the late Harold G. and Virginia (Bishop) Smith. She is survived by her loving husband, Terrell W. Propst. Sr. Also surviving are her son, Terrell William “Bill” Propst, Jr. of Clarksburg; and Paul Godfrey Propst and his wife Cindy of Bridgeport; her brothers and sisters, Jerry Smith and his wife Diane, Mt. Clare; Steve Smith and his wife Cindy, Rosemont; Virginia Ruth Bryan and her husband Fred, Summit Park; Stanley Smith and his wife Linda, Baltimore; Dewayne Smith and his wife Ilene, Largo, FL; Judy Newlin and her husband Bradley, Baltimore; her sister-in-law, Evelyn Smith, Galloway; several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew Mike Smith and his wife Lisa. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold “Junior” Smith. Karen was a member of Gospel Barn in Stone Coal. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and going to the YMCA. She was a member of Trinity CEOS and enjoyed helping with their activities. Condolences to the Propst Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com A Graveside Service will be held at Trinity Cemetery, Brushy Fork Road, at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, with Reverend Lois Sandy presiding. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

