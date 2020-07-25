Marion County BOE sheds light on re-entry plans, does not make concrete decision

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County educators and students could have a better sense of what their back-to-school plan could look like.

A vote for a re-entry was slated for Friday's board meeting but it was pulled from the agenda.

Instead board members and Superintendent Randall Farley introduced new scenarios that were not discussed on Monday’s meeting.

“We now have a few options that we didn’t have before, so it will provide for those who do not want to come to school to have an option, and it’ll provide for those who do want to come to school,” says Farley.

There is a virtual option for parents who do not want their children to go to school that uses a Marion County teacher to manage a group of students with non-Marion County and completely virtual curriculum.

That option is $160 per student.

Another option is distance learning. This entails a Marion County teacher equipped with Marion County learning material. Students would learn from an auditorium in small groups. Nine students was the number Superintendent Farley gave.

“That is probably one of our best plans that we have,” says one educator,”that we are out there earning the money that you pay us to do our job while the kids are still learning.”

All parties have one goal in mind, safety.

“Everything is contingent on being able to do it safely, and from what we’ve seen we do not see, at this point, we can not bring students back into the schools,” says Marion County American Federation of Teachers (AFT) member Frank Caputo.

Superintendent Farley says there will probably concrete decisions on a re-entry plan within two weeks. He encourages educators and parents to fill out the re-entry surveys.

