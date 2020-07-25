Advertisement

Saturday Night’s Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A hot end to your Saturday, as temperatures today reached the lower 90s with a few shady clouds and some raindrops as well. Looking at the upper levels we have some dry air that has moved in allowing us to stay dry tonight as temperatures will drop down into the mid-60s. With the dry air moving in dew points will drop considerably as this in turn will see the humidity levels drop tonight as it will start feeling more comfortable outside. The rain chances will start back up on Sunday during the peak of daytime heating as warm moist air from a high-pressure system to our south with upper-level moisture will help produce cloud cover and light isolated rain chances for your Sunday afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies as the weather remain quiet and calm. Low: 66

Sunday: A high pressure to our south will bring in warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. As in our upper levels, we have some moisture that will be moving in. This will allow us to see some comfy cumulus clouds in the afternoon especially during the hottest part of the day. This will lead to some light rain chances in the afternoon/evening hours. High: 92

Start of your Workweek: Rain chances will be increasing gradually going into your workweek. As multiple systems will be impacting our region bringing isolated afternoon thunderstorm chances.

