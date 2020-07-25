Structure fire in Masontown

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

On Facebook, the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department said, they reported to a structure fire in town early Saturday morning.

The Facebook post went on to say that Reedsville, Cool Springs, Red Cross, Preston County Sheriff, WV State Police, and KAMP ambulance all responded to the incident.

Witness, Peggy Boring, who lived a few streets over from the fire said, she heard the fire whistle go off. Boring and her husband went outside and watched the flames from their house.

Then they decided to go take a closer look.

“We drove over, and by the time we got over there, the backside of the house was completely gone,” she added.

She and her husband watched as the house burned.

She said multiple fire departments and emergency squads were there. Neighbors told her everyone got out of the home safely.

5 News reached out to officials for more information and received no response.

