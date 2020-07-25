Tee to Table Golf Tournament

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Community members came together to play golf to raise money for the local food bank.

The Mountaineer Food Bank organized its first annual golf tournament.

The tournament was held at the Palmer Course at Stonewall Resort.

Organizers worried they wouldn’t get many teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, 11 teams entered the tournament. They also received donations from multiple sponsors.

Organizers of the event said the food bank has been feeding more people as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This made the demand for their service higher.

Laura Hedrick, Strategic Gifts Officer at the Mountaineer Food Bank said they’re very grateful that they received so much support for the event.

“It’s been wonderful how everyone has stepped up despite COVID. You know, because a lot of events have been canceled. The fact that people were like we’re going to come out anyway, it’s worth it,” she added.

The fundraiser benefited all 48 counties the food bank feeds.

