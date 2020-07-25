Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 77 on Saturday

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 25, 2020, there have been 255,089 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,772 total cases and 103 deaths.

77 cases have been added since Friday. 1,591 of these cases are active. 4,078 people have recovered from COVID-19.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (589/19), Boone (69/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (45/1), Cabell (258/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (112/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (38/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (154/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (274/5), Kanawha (648/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (44/2), Logan (72/0), Marion (149/4), Marshall (94/1), Mason (40/0), McDowell (13/1), Mercer (81/0), Mineral (89/2), Mingo (81/2), Monongalia (799/15), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (227/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (95/22), Putnam (135/1), Raleigh (121/4), Randolph (201/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (211/10), Wyoming (15/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton County in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

