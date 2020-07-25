Advertisement

WVU Athletics Reports Three Active Cases of COVID-19

1 in football and 2 in men's basketball
WVU athletics(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU athletics department has announced that there are three current active COVID-19 cases.

One of the cases is in football and the other two are in men’s basketball. Since June, the school has conducted a total of 600 tests. There are a total of 42 recoveries.

In addition, there are no active cases in women’s basketball, olympic sports and among staff members. Last week, there were 19 new coronavirus cases on the football team.

