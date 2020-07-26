Advertisement

Camp Appalachia closed after three test positive for COVID-19

The health department is in the exposure investigation phase.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Camp Appalachia in Teays Valley has closed after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to the Putnam County Health Department, who also says they are in they are still in the investigation phase and are contacting families and staff affected.

“I know parents are concerned and if they feel their child needs testing, they should contact their healthcare provider or the health department for assistance,” said Dr. Mike Robie, Putnam County Health Officer. “We want to encourage everyone to do their part to minimize the spread of the disease. Continue practicing social distancing and wear a face covering when in public.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia couple haven’t missed Reds Opening Day in 20 years: ‘It’s a great feeling’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Monica and Jerry Lucas are from Huntington, West Virginia. They have been to 20 Opening Day weekends in Cincinnati.

WDTV

Tee to Table Golf Tournament

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Community members came together to play golf to raise money for the local food bank.

News

COVID-19: Doddridge Co. reports first case, 126 cases added since Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Of the 5,821 cases, 1,603 are active, including one in Doddridge County.

WDTV

Structure fire in Masontown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
On Facebook, the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department said, they reported to a structure fire in town early Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Permit filed for $2 million project in Bridgeport aimed at immediate needs until $28 million project finished

Updated: 7 hours ago
UHC hospital filed a building permit for $269,000 for an MRI Modular building.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 77 on Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Of the 5,772 total cases, 1,591 are active.

News

Marion County BOE sheds light on re-entry plans

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Marion County educators and students could have a better sense of what their back-to-school plan could look like.

WDTV

Geese take over local park

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Geese took over the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Clarksburg causing some complaints in the city.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

House Call with UHC’s Dr. Carmichael

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT
UHC’s Dr. Bishop Carmichael joins this week’s house call to discuss childhood obesity in West Virginia.