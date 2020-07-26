Camp Appalachia closed after three test positive for COVID-19

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Camp Appalachia in Teays Valley has closed after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to the Putnam County Health Department, who also says they are in they are still in the investigation phase and are contacting families and staff affected.

“I know parents are concerned and if they feel their child needs testing, they should contact their healthcare provider or the health department for assistance,” said Dr. Mike Robie, Putnam County Health Officer. “We want to encourage everyone to do their part to minimize the spread of the disease. Continue practicing social distancing and wear a face covering when in public.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.