Carlena Jo Chapple-Brooks Carlena Jo Chapple-Brooks, 57, of Montclair, Virginia, formerly of Barrackville, passed peacefully in her sleep on July 14, 2020. She was born in Fairmont on August 04, 1962, a daughter of Carl and Roberta Paulette (Martinez) Chapple, of Barrackville. Carlena was a philanthropic and spirited person. She was always ready to make friends and help others. She was a source of strength and love during turbulent times. Before becoming ill her passion was dancing – she could always be seen out on the dance floor. When she lived in WV, she was an avid bowler. She will be missed by many. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving and devoted husband, William “Bill” Brooks, of Montclair, Virginia. She is also survived by daughters, Robin Moore and spouse Carolyn Perkins, of Rivesville, and Christy Moore, of Montclair, VA; sister, Jennifer Huey and husband Michael, of Mannington; and grandchildren, Breanna Meadows, of Dumfries, VA, and Easton and Braxton Moore, of Rivesville. She was preceded in death by husband and the father of her children, Dale Moore, as well as grandmothers Rosalie Bragg and Clara Chapple. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. In keeping with her wishes, Carlena will be cremated following the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

