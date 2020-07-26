Advertisement

Clay-Battelle’s Wilson Among Most Loyal Leaders

Is one of four coaches in state to stay with school for at least 25 years
Ryan Wilson
Ryan Wilson(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle football head coach Ryan Wilson is in select company when it comes to loyalty to a school.

Wilson, along with University football head man John Kelley, is one of four coaches in the state to stay at their school for at least 25 years. Over those years, Wilson has built the Cee Bees into a winning machine.

Clay-Battelle hasn’t had a losing season since 2010. They’ll look to keep that streak going entering 2020.

