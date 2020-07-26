Clay-Battelle’s Wilson Among Most Loyal Leaders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle football head coach Ryan Wilson is in select company when it comes to loyalty to a school.

Wilson, along with University football head man John Kelley, is one of four coaches in the state to stay at their school for at least 25 years. Over those years, Wilson has built the Cee Bees into a winning machine.

Clay-Battelle hasn’t had a losing season since 2010. They’ll look to keep that streak going entering 2020.

