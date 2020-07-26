Advertisement

COVID-19 in WV: 73 cases added, 5,960 total cases

WV COVID-19 cases by County
WV COVID-19 cases by County(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 26, 2020, there have been 261,591 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,960 total cases and 103 deaths.

Of these cases, 1,689 are active. 73 cases have been confirmed since Sunday morning. 139 cases have been confirmed since Saturday. 4,168 people have recovered.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (593/19), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (277/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (117/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (41/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (58/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (161/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (680/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (47/2), Logan (89/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (98/2), Mason (40/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (85/0), Mineral (96/2), Mingo (95/2), Monongalia (811/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (23/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (146/1), Raleigh (130/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (174/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (213/10), Wyoming (16/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mason County in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

