Advertisement

COVID-19 in WV: 66 new cases, 5,887 total

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 26, 2020, there have been 259,669 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,887 total cases and 103 deaths.

66 new cases have been confirmed since Saturday. 1,643 of these cases are active. 4,141 people have recovered from the virus.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (589/19), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (272/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (114/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (40/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (56/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (159/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (275/5), Kanawha (671/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (46/2), Logan (86/0), Marion (154/4), Marshall (97/1), Mason (41/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (84/0), Mineral (94/2), Mingo (91/2), Monongalia (801/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (139/1), Raleigh (126/4), Randolph (201/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (212/10), Wyoming (15/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDTV

Structure fire in Masontown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
On Facebook, the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department said, they reported to a structure fire in town early Saturday morning.

News

Plan seeks to expand training airspace over West Virginia

Updated: 10 hours ago
The District of Columbia Air National Guard is seeking to expand airspace to include a training area of 3,500 square miles.

News

Philadelphia Historical Commission voted to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus

Updated: 10 hours ago
The city's historical commission voted 10-2 in favor of removal.

News

These are some of the 91,000 people who’ve died since the US reopened

Updated: 13 hours ago
91,000 thousand lives taken by an unrelenting coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Camp Appalachia closed after three test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
The health department is in the exposure investigation phase.

News

West Virginia couple haven’t missed Reds Opening Day in 20 years: ‘It’s a great feeling’

Updated: 17 hours ago
Monica and Jerry Lucas are from Huntington, West Virginia. They have been to 20 Opening Day weekends in Cincinnati.

WDTV

Tee to Table Golf Tournament

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Community members came together to play golf to raise money for the local food bank.

News

COVID-19: Doddridge Co. reports first case, 126 cases added since Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Of the 5,821 cases, 1,603 are active, including one in Doddridge County.

News

Permit filed for $2 million project in Bridgeport aimed at immediate needs until $28 million project finished

Updated: 21 hours ago
UHC hospital filed a building permit for $269,000 for an MRI Modular building.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 77 on Saturday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
Of the 5,772 total cases, 1,591 are active.