Eva Mae Carpenter Eva Mae Carpenter, 91, of Cheat Lake (formerly of Fairmont), passed away at her home on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born on September 05, 1928, in Marion County, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Lillian (Welch) Ansel. Eva partnered with her husband in over 40 years of ministry. She loved planning Vacation Bible Schools. After her husband’s passing, she continued to encourage, love, help, and make people laugh for the next 20 years. She was a member of the Pierpont Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Reverend Dr Ralph Russell Carpenter, who passed away on July 14, 2000; brothers, Billy Ansel and Jack David Ansel; and son-in-law, Fabian Pearson. She is survived by son, Robert “Butch” Carpenter and wife Anne, of Ohio; daughters, Kimberly Lawson and husband Joseph, of Morgantown, and Kandy Brazzle and husband Ronny, of Missouri; grandchildren: Keith Carpenter and wife Sue, Robin Schrack and husband Dan, Rachelle Lawson, Joey Lawson, Olivia Schrock and husband Andrew, Kimberly Weber and husband David, and Krystal Bernard and husband Quinton; and great-grandchildren: Jacob Schrack, Joshua Schrack, Marti Carpenter, Alexus Diehl, Declan Weber, and Quade Bernard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made to Pierpont Church of the Nazarene, 52 Harner Run Road, Morgantown, WV 26508. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastors John Snyder and Casey Shorr officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

