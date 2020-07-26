Advertisement

Eva Mae Carpenter

Eva Mae Carpenter, 91, of Cheat Lake (formerly of Fairmont), passed away at her home on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born on September 05, 1928, in Marion County, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Lillian (Welch) Ansel. Eva partnered with her husband in over 40 years of ministry. She loved planning Vacation Bible Schools. After her husband’s passing, she continued to encourage, love, help, and make people laugh for the next 20 years. She was a member of the Pierpont Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Reverend Dr Ralph Russell Carpenter, who passed away on July 14, 2000; brothers, Billy Ansel and Jack David Ansel; and son-in-law, Fabian Pearson. She is survived by son, Robert “Butch” Carpenter and wife Anne, of Ohio; daughters, Kimberly Lawson and husband Joseph, of Morgantown, and Kandy Brazzle and husband Ronny, of Missouri; grandchildren: Keith Carpenter and wife Sue, Robin Schrack and husband Dan, Rachelle Lawson, Joey Lawson, Olivia Schrock and husband Andrew, Kimberly Weber and husband David, and Krystal Bernard and husband Quinton; and great-grandchildren: Jacob Schrack, Joshua Schrack, Marti Carpenter, Alexus Diehl, Declan Weber, and Quade Bernard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made to Pierpont Church of the Nazarene, 52 Harner Run Road, Morgantown, WV 26508. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastors John Snyder and Casey Shorr officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Eva Mae Carpenter
Eva Mae Carpenter(Eva Mae Carpenter)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Frances Oliverio Phares

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Frances Oliverio Phares

Funerals

Shirley Ann Novotny

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Shirley Ann Novotny

Funerals

Carlena Jo Chapple-Brooks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Carlena Jo Chapple-Brooks

Funerals

Karen J. Propst

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT
Karen J. Propst

Latest News

Community

Petition to change mascot gaining traction

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Petitions for and against a mascot change in Morgantown has gotten a lot of traction online.

Funerals

Carroll Eugene “Bucky” Kidd

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
Carroll Eugene "Bucky" Kidd

Funerals

Rita Gail (Stansberry) Hearn

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
Rita Gail (Stansberry) Hearn

Funerals

Twyla Jean Evans Auvil

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
Twyla Jean Evans Auvil

Community

$600 unemployment benefits set to expire

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Unemployment benefits could drop significantly as senate majority leader Mitch McConnell indicated that the GOP will not extend the six hundred dollar checks.

News

Friendship Fairmont is now open

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
The program had to adjust to fit the states guidelines because of the pandemic but still managed to assist those with substance abuse issues.