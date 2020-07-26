Advertisement

Harbert Has Huskies Comfortable Entering Year One

Served as North Marion assistant coach for boys basketball, girls basketball and football since 2010
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New North Marion boys basketball head man Steven Harbert isn’t the typical new coach on the block.

Harbert has been an assistant coach for the Huskies boys and girls basketball teams as well as football since 2010, bringing in a wealth of experience. He takes over the helm for Chris Freeman, the program’s leader in all-time wins, who spent the last 13 years leading NMHS.

Only three players who gained valuable minutes return from last year’s 19-5 team, which posted the second-most single-season wins in program history. Thus, Harbert is using his time in Rachel to build relationships with his players that he hopes will pay off on the court.

