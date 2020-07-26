Hawks Hungry to Bring Home State Crown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - To say that University boys soccer is motivated to win the state championship in 2020 is an understatement.

After qualifying for the state tournament in three of the last four years and reaching the state title game twice, the Hawks are extra hungry. Last year, UHS was eliminated in the state semifinals by Cabell Midland in a scoreless match settled by a shootout.

This year, University brings back experience and speed. Six seniors return for the Hawks, headlined by first team all-state forward Riley Nett who scored 28 goals last year. He is joined up front by classmate JM Jones and Tim Bailey is back as goalkeeper.

The Hawks are led by Michael Smith, who enters his second year at the helm.

