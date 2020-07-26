Honoring Jimmy Pugh

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Local community honors, a 104-year-old veteran that passed away July 22.

Jimmy Pugh was a loved member of the Morgantown community.

He was known for being a great uncle, grandfather, and friend.

He served in the United States Army from 1936-1939 and again from 1944-1946.

Members of the West Virginia Patriot Guard escorted Jimmy to his final resting place, where he was honored with full military service.

Another thing Jimmy was known for was his loyalty to Ruby and Ketchy’s restaurant. The restaurant catered a special dinner for the family, friends after the graveside ceremony held at Cheat Lake Methodist Church.

Jane Dinardi, manager and owner of Ruby and Ketchy’s said, Jimmy had been a loyal friend and customer since her grandfather opened the business in 1958.

“Jimmy has been a loyal customer since day one, and we’ve just come to know him as kind of our special angel,” Jane said.

She also said she enjoyed all Jimmy’s stories that he told her about her grandfather, Ketchy.

Jimmy was laid to rest at Donaldson Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.