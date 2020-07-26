Oklahoma and Kansas Move Up Openers One Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Oklahoma and Kansas have moved their season-openers up one week to Aug. 29.

The Sooners will face Missouri State and the Jayhawks will host Southern Illinois. Both schools received clearance from the NCAA to make the schedule changes.

WVU is still set to open its season on Sept. 5 against Florida State in Atlanta at the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff.

