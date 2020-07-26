Advertisement

Oklahoma and Kansas Move Up Openers One Week

Both schools will host FCS opponents on Aug. 29
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Oklahoma and Kansas have moved their season-openers up one week to Aug. 29.

The Sooners will face Missouri State and the Jayhawks will host Southern Illinois. Both schools received clearance from the NCAA to make the schedule changes.

WVU is still set to open its season on Sept. 5 against Florida State in Atlanta at the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hawks Hungry to Bring Home State Crown

Updated: 55 minutes ago
University has reached state tournament in three of last four years

Sports

WVU Football/Basketball Upgrading Videoboards

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Clay-Battelle's Wilson Among Most Loyal Leaders

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

WVU Athletics Has Three Active COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

West Virginia Wesleyan Unveils New Basketball Court Design

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

WVU Football/Basketball Reveal New Videoboards

Updated: 22 hours ago
Mountaineers partner with ANC to improve fan experience

Sports

Clay-Battelle’s Wilson Among Most Loyal Leaders

Updated: 22 hours ago
Is one of four coaches in state to stay with school for at least 25 years

Sports

West Virginia Wesleyan Unveils New Basketball Court Design

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Rockefeller Center will have a new look in 2020

Sports

Harbert Has Huskies Comfortable Entering Year One

Updated: 22 hours ago
Served as North Marion assistant coach for boys basketball, girls basketball and football since 2010

Sports

WVU Athletics Reports Three Active Cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
1 in football and 2 in men's basketball