Shirley Ann Novotny Shirley Ann Novotny, 72, of Bridgeport and formerly of Stonewood, passed away on Saturday morning July 25, 2020 at Bridgeport Healthcare Center. She was born on October 21, 1947 in Warren, OH a daughter of the late Samuel Novotny and Mildred Davisson Novotny. She is survived by her brother, Michael Novotny and his wife Debra of Dexter, NY and her sister, Patricia Loar and her husband Charles, Jr. of Bridgeport; five nieces and nephews, Kimberly Campbell and her husband Aaron, Keith Novotny, Jerred Novotny and his wife Cindy, Andrea Loar and her husband John May, and Charles Loar, III and his wife Nina; and several great nieces and nephews. Shirley attended RW High School and then received her GED from Kelly Miller School. She was employed at a kitchen assistant for many years with the Manhattan Restaurant, Minard’s and Dave’s Restaurant. Shirley has received continuous care for the last 20 years and the family would like to thank the caregivers at Genesis Salem Center and also Bridgeport Health Care Center for the last 12 years for their wonderful care and compassion. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5-8 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm. Catholic Burial rites will be held at Burnside Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 am with Father Kumar Reddimasu presiding. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Masks are required to attend the services.

Shirley Ann Novotny (Shirley Ann Novotny)