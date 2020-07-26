Advertisement

Sunday Night’s Weather Forecast

Another Quiet Night Ahead
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -A hot end to your Sunday, as temperatures today reached the lower 90s with a few shady clouds and some raindrops as well. Looking at the upper levels we have some dry air that has moved in allowing us to stay dry tonight as temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s. With the dry air moving in dew points will drop considerably as this in turn will see the humidity levels drop tonight as it will start feeling more comfortable outside. The rain chances will start back up on Monday during the afternoon hours as warm moist air from a high-pressure system to our south with upper-level moisture will help produce cloud cover and an approaching cold front from our west will allow us to see pop up showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly clouds skies as we will be quiet and cool. Low: 68

Monday: Sunshine will start early with more clouds as the day progresses. As rain chances and isolated thunderstorms will be in the area by the afternoon. High: 92

Tuesday: A cold front from the west makes its way to our region as temperatures plummet into the mid-80s as thunderstorms will be in the area. High: 86

Wednesday: Leftover rain showers that will mostly be in our mountain counties as we will have plenty of cloud cover and some sun. High: 84

Thursday: Temperatures continue to drop into the lower 80s as it will feel cool and comfortable outside with sunshine. High: 82

Friday: Showers chances start to ramp back up as temperature remain in the lower 80s. High: 82

