West Virginia Wesleyan Unveils New Basketball Court Design

The Rockefeller Center will have a new look in 2020
West Virginia Wesleyan basketball
West Virginia Wesleyan basketball(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan has unveiled its new basketball court design inside the Rockefeller Center.

The school partnered with companies in Ohio and Arkansas to give the floor a fresh look. The state outline, orange keys and adjusted three-point lines highlight the court’s new features.

