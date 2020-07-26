West Virginia Wesleyan Unveils New Basketball Court Design
The Rockefeller Center will have a new look in 2020
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan has unveiled its new basketball court design inside the Rockefeller Center.
The school partnered with companies in Ohio and Arkansas to give the floor a fresh look. The state outline, orange keys and adjusted three-point lines highlight the court’s new features.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.