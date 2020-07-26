Wreaths Across America mobile

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

The local chapter of Wreaths Across America held an event to educate the community.

The Wreaths Across America’s mobile education truck was parked in the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department parking lot for community members to learn about the organization and its history.

Location Coordinator of West Virginia National Cemeteries, Cliff Vanglider said the event gave them an opportunity to sell raffle tickets to raise money for the 6,000 wreaths they hoped to put out in December.

Vanglider said this mission isn’t to decorate graves. It’s to symbolize people that fought for the country.

“Our mission every year is to remember honor and teach. We do this every year to lay these wreaths for the veterans’ graves. It’s not decorating. It’s a symbol,” he added.

Vanglider hoped the mobile exhibit would help involve more people in their mission.

