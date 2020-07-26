Advertisement

WVU Football/Basketball Reveal New Videoboards

Mountaineers partner with ANC to improve fan experience
WVU
WVU(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look up at Milan Puskar Stadium and the WVU Coliseum, the numbers and pictures will look much more clear this year.

WVU has announced a partnership with ANC to improve fan experiences at games. It all starts with the video screens.

“Through our partnership with ANC, maximizing their decades-long experience in creating cohesive fan experiences, we’re highlighting that the fans are an integral part of West Virginia University and its athletics program,” said WVU Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons. “These new boards are the next steps in modernizing our venues and giving us additional flexibility to create an exciting game experience. Not only will our fans love the upgrades, but they will totally enhance the look of the two venues.”

At Milan Puskar Stadium, the jumbotron in the south end zone will be expanded by 20 feet in height and 50 feet in length to project 8,500 square feet of LED. Thus, the action will be seen on the screen in higher quality.

At the WVU Coliseum, the videoboard will nearly double in size. It will also add nearly 2.75 times more LED.

