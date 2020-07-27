39 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Monday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 5,999.

The states 104th, 105th and 106th deaths were also reported. The patients were a 60-year old female from Wyoming County, an 84-year old female from Mineral County and a 93-year old female from Brooke County.

“The passing of these three West Virginians is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 263,669 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,999 total cases and 106 deaths.

DHHR officials says 1,702 cases are currently active and 4,191 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 82 patients are hospitalized. Eleven patients are on ventilators, and 35 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (598/20), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (278/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (117/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (62/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (161/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (683/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (49/2), Logan (89/0), Marion (156/4), Marshall (98/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (87/0), Mineral (97/2), Mingo (99/2), Monongalia (814/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (23/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (148/1), Raleigh (131/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (175/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (214/10), Wyoming (16/0).

