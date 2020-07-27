Federal lawsuit filed against Westover Police Chief, officers over incident in Jan. 2019

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Westover Police Department Chief and two officers. It claims a Black man was unlawfully pulled out of his home and assaulted by officers in Jan. 2019.

The lawsuit was filed on July 10 in the U.S. District Court of Northern West Virginia. It names Westover Police Chief Richard Panico and officers Zachary Fesko and Aaron Dalton as defendants.

The lawsuit claims around the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2019, the man was physically pulled out of his home by Fesko.

Police were at plaintiff’s home because he requested the officers assist in removing a woman from the house, according to the lawsuit. An argument took place between the plaintiff and the woman because of her drug use.

Fesko then threw the man onto the concrete and “maliciously assaulted and battered him—beating him in the torso and face, striking him no less than thirteen (13) times, ultimately fracturing multiple facial bones, breaking out at least three (3) teeth, and causing other serious and permanent injuries,” according to the lawsuit.

At the time of the attack, Fesko’s partner, Dalton had his body camera running, the lawsuit states. Much of the incident was caught on camera.

The lawsuit claims Dalton encouraged the beating by Fesko. He also attacked a bystander trying to protect the plaintiff.

The lawsuit states “Dalton was forced to resign from his previous position after tasing and beating a man in handcuffs with multiple other officers; a fact that was known by the City of Westover at the time of hiring.”

The plaintiff is a Black man in his 50s, according to the lawsuit. The officers were white men in their 20s.

According to the lawsuit, the officers didn’t provide medical aid to the plaintiff. They instead charged him with four crimes- none of them related to their reason for being at his home- which was to remove another person.

The plaintiff was taken to the Westover Police station, then to court for an arraignment and driven to North Central Regional Jail, the lawsuit alleges. When they arrived to the jail, he was turned away due to the “severity of his injuries.”

The lawsuit claims Fesko drove the plaintiff back to his home and stated something in the effect of, “don’t say I didn’t show you any mercy.”

The charges against the plaintiff were dropped.

The lawsuit claims the defendants were in violation of the First Amendment and Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution. The plaintiff is asking judgement against the defendants for compensatory damages, general damages, punitive damages, pre-judgement and post-judgement interest, costs incurred in this action and other further specific and general relief.

