Body of fisherman found in West Virginia river

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
THACKER, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a man has been found after his boat capsized on a river in southern West Virginia, authorities said.

Dennis Gearles, 60, last was seen on a boat Friday night in the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River near Thacker. His body was found Saturday, the Mingo County sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

Gearles was fishing with two other men when the boat capsized. The other men made it to shore, news outlets reported. The death is not considered suspicious.

